Less than two-thirds of people in Northern Ireland would be very likely to go to the police if they became victims of domestic abuse, a survey has suggested. Northern Ireland’s commissioner designate for victims of crime Geraldine Hanna said the results showed the challenges that exist in supporting victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence.

Results from the Northern Ireland life and times (NILT) survey 2023 show 63% of people surveyed would be “very likely” to report becoming the victim of domestic abuse to police. The statistics were lowest for those aged 18 to 24, with only 45% saying they would be “very likely” to report. Men were more likely to report being victims of domestic abuse, with 65% saying they were “very likely” to go to the police compared to 62% of women surveyed. The study also found 70% of people were very likely to report being the victim of sexual abuse/violence, with only 54% of 15 to 24-year-olds saying they would come forward. Again, men were more likely to report, with 73% saying they were “very likely” compared to only 68% of women surveyed. Respondents were asked a number of questions about the criminal justice system, including how likely it was that they would go to the police if they had been the victim of certain crimes. The survey showed 65% who were the victim of fraud or a scam would be very likely to report it to police while 88% who were the victim of a burglary or break-in were very likely to report it. Ms Hanna said: “Everyone in Northern Ireland should have the confidence to come forward if they become the victim of a crime. “These results show the specific challenges we face in supporting victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence to report these crimes and reaffirms what I have heard from engaging directly with those victims. “Many of those who have spoken to me have told me the issues they faced means they would be reluctant to come forward if they became victims again in the future. “These issues include delay, the issues around disclosure of private information and a system that doesn’t prioritise or protect victims’ rights. “They see the problems in our criminal justice system and it damages their confidence that anything will be done if they do come forward.” She added: “I find it particularly worrying that the number of people saying they would be very likely to report these crimes to the police is lowest amongst the 18 to 24-year-old age group. “Worryingly these statistics show a lack of confidence in our criminal justice system, especially for victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence. “With only 9% of people surveyed saying they believe that victims are at the centre of our criminal justice system, this survey shows just how low that confidence is.” Fieldwork for the NILT 2023 survey was carried out between September 7 2023 and January 14 2024, and 1,200 adults aged 18 years or over were interviewed. PSNI Detective Chief Superintendent Lindsay Fisher said: “For victims to pick up the phone, to tell us what they’re suffering and to ask for help, takes a great deal of courage. “Almost two thirds of those surveyed would be ‘very likely’ to report to becoming a victim of domestic abuse to police. “This shows tremendous bravery and a growing confidence in seeking justice. “Statistics suggest that it takes, on average, 35 incidents before a victim will come forward and report to police. “So we know there are so many people out there who are suffering in silence.” She added: “We will continue to raise awareness of all forms of domestic abuse and encourage reporting. “Abusers in these cases are so incredibly controlling, making their victims believe that what is happening to them is somehow their fault. “We not only encourage victims of abuse to come forward, but also ask neighbours, family and friends of victims to report any concerns they may have. “A 24-hour domestic and sexual violence helpline is also available to anyone who has concerns about domestic or sexual violence, now or in the past. It is open to all affected by domestic and sexual violence on 0808 802 1414.”

