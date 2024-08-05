A man in his 50s has died in a road traffic collision in Co Fermanagh. The single vehicle crash occurred on Sunday morning on the Stragowna Road in Kinawley. PSNI Inspector Cherith Adair said: “Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, however the driver sadly passed away at the scene. “Our thoughts are with the family at this time and an investigation is now under way to establish the circumstances. “The Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who may have any information which may assist with our investigation, or who may have been travelling in the area at the time and captured any dash-cam or other footage, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 545 of 05/08/24.”

