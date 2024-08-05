Play Brightcove video

Pommel horse king Rhys McClenaghan achieved his lifelong dream of becoming an Olympic Champion at the weekend.

The Newtownards man described his gold medal success at the Paris Games as his “redemption story”.

The Co Down gymnast, 25, clinched gold for Ireland with his routine in the Pommel Horse final at the Bercy Arena on Saturday.

It came three years after he fell from the apparatus, when he was favoured to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

His cousin Conor Munn told UTV: "It's every athletes dream, isn't it? Olympic Gold. I know how much it means to him. Chuffed for him, absolutely chuffed."

Rhys' friend Adam Bickerstaff added: "Just in the town of Ards, what he and his coach have done in terms of gymnastics is crazy.

"He comes and meets us for a coffee and we have a chat and he's just wee Rhys, he'll never change."

Conor McGovern, a senior coach at Origin Gymnastics, said: "It was probably the best Pommel final I have ever watched and I've watched as many Pommel finals as I can find.

"Everyone's talking about it - to see that sense of community build and it shows just how much it transcends the sport and how much it brings people into the sport, it's just amazing!"

Also celebrating is Magheralin swimmer Daniel Wiffen, who took bronze in the 1,500m final in Paris.

He said he was over the moon with his double medal success after taking gold in the 800ms.

“I’m happy but a bit disappointed at the same time,” Wiffen said.

“I can’t be more pleased to be Olympic champion, but the bronze medal, I know you have to be pleased with any medal but when you hit gold the first time you’re racing you don’t want less than that.

“But I’m happy. We’ve never had a medal at the Olympics before for men so to come away with two, I’m very happy.”

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said he is set to travel to the Olympic and Paralympic games in Paris.

Speaking ahead of his visit, he said: “As Sports Minister it is a real privilege to cheer on our local athletes at what has already proved to be our best Olympic Games.

“This is a time of unprecedented success for Northern Ireland on the world stage, with a record-breaking medal haul in the bag already from our athletes in both Team GB & NI and Team Ireland.

“I had the opportunity to catch up with some of our top athletes a few weeks ago as they prepared for the Games. I want to pay tribute to all their hard work and sacrifice and I am pleased to have this chance to mark their success and to express our shared pride in what they have achieved.

“They are an inspiration to us all and I have no doubt that they will encourage more people, of all ages and abilities to get involved in sport and become more active, more often.”

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.