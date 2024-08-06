Play Brightcove video

One of Belfast's most historic entries has reopened to the public for the first time in over fifty years.

Sugarhouse entry, located between High Street and Waring Street in Belfast City centre has been closed since 1972 but now, thanks to extensive work, the public has access once again.

The entry was given its name because it was the site of one of the city’s two sugar refineries, Sugarhouse Entry was fortunate to survive the destruction of large sections of High Street during the Belfast Blitz in 1941.

The entry has seen a revamp. Credit: PA

It was once the site of the Dr Franklin Tavern, meeting place of the United Irishmen (also known as The Muddler’s Club).

Their leader, Henry Joy McCracken, was brought to Sugarhouse Entry by his sister, anti-slavery campaigner Mary Ann McCracken, to receive medical attention in the forlorn hope of resuscitating him after his public hanging at Cornmarket in 1798.

Following extensive cleansing, repair work, repainting, installation of new paving and interpretive signage, funded by the Department for Communities and managed by Belfast City Council, people can once again visit the historic entry which runs from High Street to Waring Street, parallel to Bridge Street.

