Play Brightcove video

The First Minister, Michelle O'Neill has asked both the British and Irish Governments to intervene urgently to help bring home a boy from Lebanon to his mother in Northern Ireland.

Belfast mum Catherine Flanagan is fighting to bring her two-year-old son, David Nahle, home from Lebanon after being taken by his father.

UTV can also reveal that the High Court in Belfast has sentenced Catherine's ex-husband who is Lebanese to six months in prison here for refusing to return David to Northern Ireland.

Catherine says she is terrified for her son's safety and is calling on the PSNI to issue a warrant for David's fathers arrest.

The two-year-old has been missing in Lebanon since January after being taken by his father.

Only days ago the Government advised British nationals to leave the country because it is too dangerous due to growing political tensions.

First Minister Michelle O'Neil has asked both the British and Irish Government to intervene and bring the toddler home to his mum.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said "He (David) is in a situation now where there is conflict breaking out. I did meet with Catherine last week and I have engaged with Michelle O'Neill, she has written to the Taoiseach...but we have also contacted Hilary Benn to raise our concerns."

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs says it is aware of the case.

Catherine has been fighting to get David home. She says she is absolutely terrified for her son: " I really need the Taoiseach and the Prime Minister and today I also want to call for help from the Pope."

In August 2023 the High court in Belfast ruled he must be returned to Northern Ireland.That has not happened.

Radha Stirling was involved in bringing Irish Air Hostess Tori Towey home after she was jailed in Dubai- she says the same thing needs to be done for Catherine;

"In a case were a child is being held against a British court order, even if the British court order doesn't have legal weight in their system, the government does.

" That is were the British Government the Irish Government can get involved and have those diplomatic conversation to ensure that child is safety returned home."David's father has now been sentenced to six months in prison here for contempt of court for keeping David from his mother.

In a statement the Judge McFarland said 'The threat of imprisonment should act as a deterrent. In this case, the threat of imprisonment is unlikely to secure compliance.

"This Court considers that an immediate custodial sentence is appropriate.

"The Court recognises that the Respondent lives outside of the jurisdiction and that enforcement of this Order may be challenging. The appropriate sentence is six months imprisonment. The court directs this Order to the PSNI for enforcement".

The PSNI told UTV The Police Service’s International Policing Unit is aware of this case and is currently reviewing the matter.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.