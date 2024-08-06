Play Brightcove video

An animal welfare charity has described being in a “kitten crisis”, with record numbers in its care. The USPCA said it is experiencing its busiest year ever with a record number of cats and kittens in desperate need of its care. The charity said it currently has 100 cats and kitten in its care, representing a 100% increase compared with this time last year.

It said that number includes several mothers with their brood, accounting for 23 of the kittens. Siobhan McHaffie, director of operations, said the charity is seeing a growing number of abandoned new mothers being brought into its care. “Amara was just a baby herself when she came into us heavily pregnant and in active labour. She gave birth to four kittens who are all now in our care,” she said. “We are seeing a growing number of abandoned new mothers being brought into us. “We have 85 kittens needing our care and new homes, as well as their mothers.” Ms McHaffie also urged all cat owners to neuter their cats and kittens. “Cats can get pregnant from as young as four months old, and after they have a litter of kittens can get pregnant again after a few short weeks,” she said. “A cat can have on average 24 kittens a year and over 240 kittens in their lifetime.” The USPCA also said it is grappling with the cost of looking after so many unwanted cats and kittens this year, and is very grateful to receive donations of much-needed kitten food from members of the public. The charity said cats and kittens receive first class vet treatment in its care, including every cat and kitten being neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and treated against fleas and worms. It said those adopting cats and kittens from the USPCA can have the “peace of mind that they will take on a happy, healthy pet for the relatively small adoption fee of £78 for cats and £98 for kittens”. Those interested in adopting cats or kittens can apply for them via the USPCA website at https://www.uspca.co.uk/animals-available-for-rehoming or email their details to rehoming@uspca.co.uk to have a chat with the team. Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

