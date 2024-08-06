The Taoiseach has thanked the public for their support after Gardai said that they are investigating a threat made against him and his family on social media over the weekend. Gardai said they were investigating the matter but would not comment any further.

RTE had reported that the social media post had been online for two days.

In a statement released a short time ago, Mr Harris said that there can be no hiding place for anyone seeking to threatedn, attack or harm people.

"I do not comment on matters relating to my personal security or that of my family but more broadly I do want to make a few comments on trends we have been seeing.

"The laws of the land apply to people online just as much as offline.

There can be no hiding place for anyone seeking to threaten, attack or harm people or to incite others to do so.

"Politicians have become a regular target, and it is on the brink of being viewed as acceptable or a normal part of the job. It is not acceptable. I get up every day and go to work and work as hard as I can. So do most politicians I know from all parties, and none. Constant efforts to target us, demean us or dehumanise us should never be accepted, never be normalised, and always called out.

"I will never be deterred from doing my job as Taoiseach.

"Men and women of An Garda Síochána do us proud every day in their work and I thank them for that.

"I thank the people right across this country for their kindness and decency - it means the world to me and my family."

