Police have said there is 'no doubt' paramilitaries are involved in disorder in Belfast.

It comes after a second night of disorder which forced riot police back on to the streets after crowds gathered in the south of the city.

The PSNI has condemned what it has described as 'horrendous' scenes of violence, assaults and damage to property which as senior officer saying "this is not who we are as a society".

ACC Jones outlined how police came under attack for a number of hours. She said the use of water cannon was being considered for any future disorder and she said police 'wished they could have done more' to handle the attacks on business.

The Stormont Executive is set to meet to discuss the response to continuing. Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said it was “appalling to see continued violence and disorder”. Posting on the social media network X, formerly Twitter, she said ministers will meet on Thursday to discuss the response, and will receive a briefing from Chief Constable Jon Boutcher. “This must stop,” she said. “The Executive will meet on Thurs to discuss our continued coordinated approach, including policing response with briefing from Chief Constable. “We stand united in opposition to all violence, racism and hate.” Earlier this week, it was announced that the Northern Ireland Assembly will be recalled from summer recess on Thursday to discuss the violent scenes. MLAs will discuss a motion condemning “criminal damage and targeting of businesses in recent days”. Police came under attack shortly after 10pm on Monday, from crowds throwing petrol bombs, heavy masonry and bricks and at one stage petrol was poured over a police Land Rover and set alight.

Police deployed two attenuating energy projectiles (AEPs), with one rioter struck on the hand.

A man in his 50s was 'brutally attacked by a mob' in what police are classifying as a hate motivated assault.

Assistance Chief Constable Melanie Jones addressed the media at PSNI headquarters in Belfast on Tuesday.

ACC Jones said there were "decent people" involved in trying to protect the man.

Ms Jones pointed out how witnesses saw people stamp on the man's head as people tried to shield him from further harm, before police officers were able to get him to safety and to hospital, which is were he remains critically ill.

ACC Melanie Jones spoke before media on Tuesday afternoon. Credit: PA

Although water cannon was not used over the last few days, Ms Jones made clear that the use of it 'remains a good tactical option'. She said it was not appropriate to use them on Monday night.

She said options of bringing in officers from other parts of the UK was always a consideration.

In response to questions on criticisms of police protection of those businesses which were targeted she said she "wished they could have done more".

"We used the resources as well as we could," she said. She stressed how police have a dedicated team to track down those responsible.

She confirmed that one teenage male had been arrested on Monday and police are "working at pace to identity those that were involved in organising and orchestrating disorder".

Rioting in south Belfast. Credit: Presseye

ACC Jones also said there “has no doubt there is a paramilitary element”, describing scenes on Monday of younger adults appearing to be directed by older people.

Speaking at the press conference Ms Jones also said: “We have an open mind as to who is orchestrating and organising this.

“What we saw last night, we feel was different from what we saw on Saturday. On Saturday, we saw mainly older adult people who became involved in disorder.

“Last night it was clear to us that there was a younger element, teenagers mainly, who were involved in the disorder, but that there was an element of organisation and orchestration from what appeared to be older adults present at the scene.

“I have no doubt there is a paramilitary element to this, but I am not in a position to say that this is the main organiser or orchestrator of these events. However, we do keep an open mind to this and this will be part of our investigative strategy.”

Clean up operation underway in Belfast after second night of disorder. Credit: Pacemaker

Ms Jones pointed out that there would be appropriate policing resources available in the coming days to deal with any further disorder. "We have a very busy weekend, there are many many events in Belfast at the weekend that already had proportional policing operations in them.

"We are now reviewing our policing respond to those in light of what has happened and also what is happening across the United Kingdom and we will review and refresh those policing operations and uplift numbers as required."

