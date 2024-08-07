Play Brightcove video

Fifty competitors have taken part in an Olympics for the over 65s to show it's not all about 'bingo or tea parties'.

The South West Age Partnership event was funded by the Charlie's Bar Christmas Campaign, aimed at reaching out to those feeling lonely or isolated.

"We decided that over the summer we would try something a little bit different", said Allison from the South West Age Partnership.

"It's an Olympic year and we thought it was a good chance to enjoy that.

"We wanted to show that older people can try new things. It's not all bingo and tea dances, they can try something different." Olympic sports like archery, triathlon training and boccia were all on show.

Patsy McCaughey,91, from Trillick was going for gold Credit: UTV

Patsy McCaughey, 91, from Trillick was going for gold. "It's great for the older people like myself," he told UTV. "It's great to have something like this to come to because we enjoy it.

"We played boccia. It was good - we lost right enough, but that was no odds - it was a mighty bit of craic," he said.

2024 has been a record year for Olympic medals, with many athletes from Northern Ireland making history.

"They are exceptional and it is so wonderful to see all those young people that our now out there proving that we do exercise in Northern Ireland", said Sheila Harvey.

"Even if it is not a gold one, it's a medal and I think that is wonderful."

