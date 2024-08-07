Play Brightcove video

The owner of a middle eastern supermarket on the Falls Road in Belfast has told UTV that he plans to shut all his shops and stay out of Northern Ireland following an attack on his premises on Tuesday.

Officers received a report at around 6.10pm on Tuesday that a shop on the Falls Road had eggs thrown at it and that staff inside were being racially abused by a group of young people.

Ali Moustafa Wartty, whose business has been targeted three times this year alone, told UTV: "We've decided to leave Northern Ireland because we've reported to the police in the last six months and the police said they can't do anything for you.

"However, if we fight with people it is illegal and we cannot do it, and if police cannot protect our property then we have decided to close it.

"I'm disappointed to be honest."

MP for West Belfast Paul Maskey condemned the damage, saying: "What we witnessed here was totally shocking and I have no words.

"They're causing damage to the local community, but also to themselves and their own future.

"The people they're attacking are ordinary people so they need to stop and go away immediately."

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn has said he is “shocked and angry” that businesses in the region had been targeted during violence following anti-immigration protests. Mr Benn said he has met some of the business owners who have been attacked and PSNI officers who have been dealing with the violent disorder. At a press conference at a community centre in Belfast, held with Northern Ireland Office minister Fleur Anderson, he said it was “really important” that people who are “shocked and angered and disgusted by what is happening speak up”. He said: “People are entitled to protest and people are entitled to their political views, but there is no justification whatsoever for engaging in this kind of violence that is targeting particular communities. “Members of these communities, some of whom I’ve met today, are frightened. People are afraid to go out of their own houses.”

Six people have been arrested so far following a number of race-related hate crimes and disorder across Belfast. They range in age from 14 to 41.

Police are investigating a number of incidents in Northern Ireland’s capital on Tuesday night, including an attack on a boy by a group of youths.

A 16-year-old boy has since been arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour, common assault and criminal damage.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones described a third night of officers dealing with incidents such as assaults, criminal damage and arson in a challenging environment.

Earlier on Wednesday, a 15-year-old boy appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with two counts of riot and possession of a weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Police claimed the youth was with some of those most heavily involved in attacks on ethnic hospitality and business premises during the worst disorder the city has experienced in years.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, also threw masonry at PSNI officers targeted in a separate bout of unrest last month, a judge was told.

On Wednesday evening, an anti-racism protest took place in Londonderry's Guildhall Square, with members of the public gathering to condemn the disorder.

Davy McCauley, from United Against Racism, told UTV: "This is a city of resistance and civil rights - we aren't going to tolerate the scapegoating of refugees or immigrant communities.

"Politicians need to be wary of the sort of language they use and we need to make sure that we're all standing together against the kind of scenes we've seen in Belfast and England."

Meanwhile, police are investigating a report of criminal damage at a property in Ballyclare in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

