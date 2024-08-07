The Taoiseach has criticised people who “hijacked” the Irish flag while standing alongside loyalist “paramilitary actors” in Belfast and shouting racist abuse.

Violent scenes erupted following an anti-immigration protest in Belfast on Saturday.

Protesters waving both the Union flag and the Irish tricolour took part in the protest at the front of Belfast City Hall.

A number of people also carried the “Coolock Says No” banner, which has been used at protests outside a former Crown Paints factory earmarked to house asylum seekers.

Speaking at Irish Government Buildings on Wednesday, Simon Harris said that those who took part in the protest while holding the Irish flag and banner should “leave our flag alone” and “leave the name Coolock alone”.

“Anybody who travels from really anywhere and thinks they should take the Irish flag with them and stand alongside potentially paramilitary actors in Northern Ireland, shouting racist abuse, threatening people, and indeed, being at the very least in proximity to buildings that were set on fire, is the exact opposite of what the definition of patriotism would be,” Mr Harris said.

“They are people who bring shame to their community. They’re not, can I say this, reflective of the Coolock community, and how dare they hijack our flag and the name Coolock, when really what they are is people who are agitating and advocating racism, division, and we should call it out.

“Let me just say this as well because Northern Ireland is a very special place, full of very many people who have committed themselves to peace and to inclusion.

“Belfast is a very proud city that has worked so hard across the community to promote peace and inclusion. What I must say is, in the face of the thuggery that we saw from some, what we also saw was an incredible gathering of people to talk about welcome and inclusion and the true values of Belfast and of the island of Ireland as well.

“What we also saw was, I think unity of purpose from across the political leadership in Northern Ireland.

“I had a very good conversation with the First Minister (Michelle O’Neill) over the weekend as well. I know my colleague, the Minister for Justice (Helen McEntee), spoke to the Northern Ireland Minister for Justice (Naomi Long) and that the level of collaboration and work that goes on between the two jurisdictions is as strong, if not stronger than it has ever been.

“If you intend to travel from our jurisdiction to commit a crime in another jurisdiction, you too will meet the full rigours of the law. Leave our flag alone. Leave the name Coolock alone, and those racist, horrific scenes that we’ve seen in recent days should be called out for exactly what they are.”

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.