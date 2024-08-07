A 15-year-old boy wrapped in a Union flag was allegedly among rioters who pushed towards a hostel as racial violence flared on the streets of Belfast, a court heard today. Police claimed the youth was with some of those most heavily involved in attacks on ethnic hospitality and business premises during the worst disorder the city has experienced in years. The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, also threw masonry at PSNI officers targeted in a separate bout of unrest last month, a judge was told.

Details emerged as he was remanded in custody charged with two counts of riotous assembly and possessing a weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence. A defence lawyer said his client had been drawn to the trouble “like a moth to the light”. Appearing remotely at Belfast Magistrates’ Court from a juvenile detention centre, the accused nodded to confirm he understood the charges. Police arrested him over his alleged role in violence which erupted in the Sandy Row and Donegall Road areas on Monday night. “The defendant was arrested after being identified on CCTV with a group of males wrapped in the Union flag,” an investigating detective said. “With this group, they pushed towards the entrance to a hostel.” Police at the scene had to call for back-up as they battled to push the crowd back from the premises. But it was claimed that within seconds the group re-emerged and used masonry and bottles to attack officers forced to retreat to their vehicles. During interviews the teenage defendant admitted his presence. “He was asked why he was there and stated he was with his friends,” the detective added. The court heard police are continuing to process hours of footage from racially aggravated crime last Saturday. The 15-year-old accused could be seen walking towards a crowd of males minutes after windows were smashed at a cafe on the Donegall Road, it was claimed.

In separate footage from Monday, he was again viewed talking to a group who had been involved in targeting police, blocking roads with burning bins and setting fireworks off into an already badly damaged supermarket. Despite telling interviewing officers that he was just watching events, the detective argued that he had been standing on the road with “the most active violent offenders”. Charges have also been brought against the teenager in connection with two nights of sustained violence at Broadway Roundabout in the city on July 15 and 16. During the trouble police were pelted with petrol bombs, fireworks and masonry. A group of males smashed windows and broke the front walls of local residents' homes to create more missiles to throw at officers, the court heard. On the second night of unrest the defendant was identified on drone footage as being among the rioters throwing masonry. The detective disclosed: “He stated in interviews that this was because everyone else was doing it.” Bail was opposed amid claims of high risks to public safety and further damage to property. “The United Kingdom is currently seeing a huge spike in public disorder, with racial undertones,” the detective stressed. “This has seen police attacked and businesses belonging to ethnic backgrounds being attacked and burned. “Over the last few days Belfast has borne the brunt and experienced mass civil unrest.” He argued that the youth was with some of the “main protagonists” in rioting at Broadway Roundabout last month and the attacks earlier this week. “Over both nights Sandy Row incurred some of the worst violence and damage to targeted property and businesses aggravated by racial motivation,” he stated. Defence barrister Michael Boyd acknowledged the “very distressing and serious disorder” in the city, but stressed his client is a child. Mr Boyd told the court that the accused has been diagnosed with ADHD and autism. “He seems to have been drawn to these incidents of disorder like a moth to the light,” counsel submitted. Referring to the defendant’s presence during events on Sandy Row, the barrister insisted: “He is not observed throwing anything or damaging any property, he is simply there along with, depressingly, a lot of other very young persons.” Bail was refused, however, due to the current lack of an appropriate address for the teenager to live at. Remanding him in custody until Friday, Judge Philip Mateer ruled: “The test is met, it is necessary to protect the public because of the ongoing disturbances.”

