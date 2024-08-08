Four men have been charged following recent disorder in Northern Ireland.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with criminal damage, possessing petrol bomb in suspicious circumstances, resisting police, riot and throwing a petrol bomb.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with possessing petrol bomb in suspicious circumstances, riot and throwing a petrol bomb.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with obstructing police, possessing petrol bomb in suspicious circumstances, riot and throwing a petrol bomb.

An 18-year-old man has been charged with riot.

Police said they are all due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Friday. The charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Meanwhile a 25-year-old man, who was also arrested as part of the ongoing investigation, has been released on police bail pending further enquiry.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.