Pete the Irish Pilot flying high on social media

Meet Pete Hutchison,

Or Pete the Irish Pilot as he as known as on social media.

The Belfast native has taken the online world by storm in recent months through his aviation videos on social media.

Pete first fell in love with the industry as a child when he visited Aldergrove Airport and watched the planes come and go.

He ended up working as a pilot for the military before making the transition into the commercial sector.

A few months ago he started his channel on social media and in that time has gained thirteen thousand subscribers on Youtube and over twenty million views across all his social media platforms.

" If i can get one person from zero all the way to ATPL and an airline job that would be tremendous but at the same time I'm trying to help fearful flyers."

