The PSNI has issued a call for support from other UK police forces for support as violence continues to break out in Belfast.

Riot police were again on the streets of the capital on Wednesday dealing with race-related hate crime, incidents and disorder.

Senior officers have said they have "significantly" mobilised the force, pulling officers from leave and having them work for longer hours to deal with protests and the sporadic violence.

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher in a message to the Muslim community said his officers would be "standing in harm's way" to ensure they are safe. In a YouTube video message Mr Boutcher said that every PSNI officer “is here to look after you, we’re here to protect you”. The Assembly and Executive are meeting to discuss the recent protests and violence.

Five more people were arrested after Wednesday's trouble.

The arrests were made after bins were set on fire blocking Connswater Street with items thrown at riot police. Officers also dealt with a number of reports of criminal damage to homes and cars in the Silverstream Road, Sandy Row and Upper Frank Street area of east Belfast. The five men - aged 33, 32, two aged 25 and 18 - were all arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour with some also detained on disorderly behaviour, possession of a petrol bomb and resisting arrest. One officer was injured while making an arrest and has been receiving medical attention at hospital. Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said: “For a fourth night, our officers dealt with incidents such as assaults, criminal damage and arson in a challenging environment right across the city. “We have arrested 16 males so far with seven charged to court and more will follow. Our Public Order Enquiry Team is continuing to review footage to attempt to identify those involved, as well as those organising and orchestrating this disorder.

"As with any investigative process, the police service will follow the evidence and present it to the Public Prosecution Service."

She added: "As a result of the ongoing street violence and disorder we have seen across Belfast since the weekend the Police Service of Northern Ireland has taken a decision to significantly mobilise the service. This is to ensure that we have additional visible policing able to respond to protest and disorder effectively. “We have also submitted a request to National Police Co-ordination Centre for additional officers from across the United Kingdom to support the policing operation. “The Mutual Aid officers will provide vital resilience and support and will be given all of the necessary equipment and familiarisation training. “I am also appealing to the public directly, do not let these criminals hide in your community. Anyone with any information which can help identify any of these individuals should contact us.

"We have set up a Major Incident Public Portal for people to submit information, images and footage. Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash-cam footage, can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal at Public Portal (mipp.police.uk).”

In his message to the Muslim community, C hief Constable Jon Boutcher said their community had been targeted by “thugs and criminals” in recent days who are from a right-wing ideology “that makes absolutely no sense to me whatsoever”. Mr Boutcher said a meeting was held between all leaders of mosques across Northern Ireland in Belfast on Tuesday night. He said: “It’s clear to me you are living in fear… and I want to assure you: we will deal with it.” Mr Boutcher said that the community team would be in touch and officers would visit mosques. He added: “I want to assure you we will be policing those events very much with a focus on the security and the safety of our Muslim communities. “We will be standing in harm’s way, which is what my officers have done so far on a number of evenings, to make sure you’re safe. “Officers who have become injured, and I’ve spoken to them, who are doing it because they’re determined to make sure this cannot continue. “Because we stand with you and we support you.” Politicians from across the political spectrum have condemned the violence and hit out at racism and hatred. The Stormont Executive and Assembly is meeting on Thursday to discuss the issue. Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

