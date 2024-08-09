Police have again dealt with a number of race-related hate crimes, incidents and disorder last night. In a statement on Friday morning, the PSNI said officers dealt with a number of reports of criminal damage to property including a car being set on fire and a window of a house being broken in Benburb Street.

Windows of a house were also smashed in Kilburn Street, both in south Belfast.

Meanwhile, in east Belfast a number of bins were set on fire in Castlereagh Street and police were attacked by a group of masked men who threw bricks and masonry at officers in Flora Street.

N o officers were injured. Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said: “Our officers dealt with a fifth night of incidents such as criminal damage, disorder and arson. “Those who are intent on causing disorder or committing offences, need to think of the consequences of their actions. “Yesterday we issued six images of people we want to speak to in relation to this recent disorder.

"One individual has since been identified and we thank the public for their assistance with this. Please look at these images and let us know if you can identify any of these individuals. “I am also appealing to the public directly, do not let these criminals hide in your community. Anyone with any information which can help identify any of these individuals should contact us.

"We have set up a Major Incident Public Portal for people to submit information, images and footage. Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash-cam footage, can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal at Public Portal (mipp.police.uk).”

On Thursday the Northern Ireland Assembly was recalled with MLAs returning from summer recess to debate a motion on the scenes which followed an anti-immigration protest last weekend.

They MLAs backed a motion condemning the recent disorder and rejecting “all forms of racism” in Northern Ireland.

Outside Parliament Buildings, the Irish Congress of Trade Unions led a rally in opposition to the rioting seen in the capital on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday evenings.

Police and members of the public have been attacked and two businesses owned by people from a minority ethnic background have been destroyed in south Belfast. There have also been incidents in north and west Belfast. There was further disorder on Wednesday night, with police coming under attack in east Belfast.

There have been 22 arrests in total, with 15 people charged.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.