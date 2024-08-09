Play Brightcove video

The violence and intimidation of recent days in parts of Belfast has put a sharper focus on how Northern Ireland deals with the problem of racism.

Businesses have been destroyed and lives have been left in turmoil, after simmering racism spilled out onto the streets.

While for many people from ethnic minority backgrounds the problem is nothing new, one member of the Muslim community who fled here from Iraq over 30 years ago, has told UTV these are the worst days he's ever experienced.

"People are scared, people don't know what to do," Dr Raied Al-Wazzan from the Belfast Islamic Centre said.

"These are probably the worst days the Muslim community have ever seen in Northern Ireland.

"Luckily the vast majority of people in Northern Ireland are welcoming and supportive and we've been inundated with a huge number of messages of support.

"But we need politicians to take the lead, to put a plan in place on how to tackle these issues, and we are willing to help."

In west Belfast there was a celebration of diversity - a chance for different nationalities to come together.

But the scenes of recent days remain at the forefront of people's minds.

Glen Phillips said: "I've spoken to many people in the Holyland area who are now walking down the street looking both ways, not venturing out after dark.

"Sometimes it may be an unfounded fear and sometimes it may not be, but it has really impacted on how people are living their lives."

For some here through, the welcome has been and continues to be warm.

Rasha Salis added: "I have a lot of local friends, they ask me 'do you need help, do you need anything, do you need groceries - we are here'.

"I feel very comfortable because I have a lot of Irish people here, local friends."

