A man accused of petrol bombing police amid racially-fuelled rioting in east Belfast was allegedly identified when his mask slipped as he fled from the scene, a court has heard. Colin Moneypenny, 33, was among four men from the city remanded into custody on charges connected to street violence in the Connswater area on Wednesday night. He appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court along with George Main, 25, Paul McCaughey, 32, and 18-year-old Cameron Armstrong. All four of them have been charged with riotous assembly.

Also on Friday, police provided an update on the situation.

Moneypenny, from Dhu Varren Crescent; Main, of Hatton Drive; and McCaughey, from Gotha Street; also face counts of possessing and throwing a petrol bomb with intent to destroy a PSNI vehicle. The court heard police came under attack from a large crowd throwing masonry, fireworks and other projectiles as part of a “huge spike in public disorder with racial undertones” across the United Kingdom. Moneypenny allegedly threw one of the petrol bombs at PSNI Land Rovers after emerging from the group gathered at Connswater wearing a black jacket, trousers, and mask. “He ran off, police drove after him and observed that his mask dropped to reveal a light coloured goatee beard,” the detective said. Moneypenny, who is further charged with criminal damage and resisting police, was located a short time later at a nearby road junction. It was claimed that he “resisted furiously” as officers on patrol challenged him to get down onto the ground. Defence barrister Michael Boyd stressed that Moneypenny fiercely denied any involvement in the disorder. “There are a number of discrepancies… in terms of the clothing described, facial hair and other aspects of the way this assailant attacked police,” he argued. Mr Boyd said Moneypenny had travelled to a McDonalds restaurant at Connswater with friends, but found it closed and parked up in the area in order to “spectate”. Armstrong, of Lewis Gardens, was arrested after a police helicopter tracked one of those allegedly involved in the rioting. Officers on the ground were alerted as he broke off from the group and ran from the scene onto the Newtownards Road, the court heard. A short time later the teenager was located at his home address wearing just a grey pair of tracksuit bottoms. A black North Face jacket seized from the property matched the description of the suspected rioter provided by air support observers. Defence solicitor Andrew Russell told the court Armstrong accepted being present “on the periphery of the scene” but denied involvement in any acts of disorder. “When a petrol bomb was thrown at that point he extricated himself because the situation had deteriorated,” he said. Asked to explain why his client had been in the area, Mr Russell replied: “He heard that this was ongoing and he went down to have a look.” With neither Main nor McCaughey seeking bail, applications mounted by Moneypenny and Armstrong were both refused. District Judge Francis Rafferty stated: “Anybody involving themselves in this type of disorder, be they an active participant or a curious observer, can expect to be remanded into custody.” All four accused are due to appear in court again on September 9.

Meanwhile, around 120 mutual aid officers are now on their way to Northern Ireland from Scotland to support the PSNI.

To date 10 PSNI officers have been injured in the line of duty.

Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones was speaking ahead of a planned anti-immigration protest and counter protest in Belfast on Friday.

S he said police would have special powers to stop and search people or require members of the public to remove face coverings.

The senior officer said police had plans in place for the coming days.

“We will be supporting the right to peaceful protest that is lawful, but this does not extend into intimidation, harassment or disorder.

“I encourage anyone who is planning to engage in protest to do so peacefully and within the law, and to engage with the police and follow our advice and instruction.”

Officers dealt with further race-related hate crimes on Thursday evening overnight, including criminal damage to properties in south Belfast.

ACC Jones confirmed the PSNI has made 23 arrests so far.

Queen's University announced it was closing its campus on Friday "as a precautionary measure to ensure staff and students travelling to and from campus are not put at any risk".

And the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust has confirmed some disruption to services on Friday with a number of day centres as well as health and wellbeing centres closing early.

"Patients and service users who may be impacted by this disruption have been contacted directly and alternative arrangements put in place," the trust says.

"This is a fluid situation and while we will strive to deliver services as normal, we accept there may be an unforeseen circumstance that requires us to cancel, postpone, or reschedule an appointment or prevents us from delivering planned care in the community.

"The safety of staff, patients, and service users is our priority at all times. Thank you for your ongoing support and understanding at this time."

ACC Jones said those decisions to close were their own decisions - but that police continued to support them and would work to ensure a safe environment.

