DISORDER LATEST

Thousands of anti-racist protestors gathered in Belfast city centre this afternoon for a demonstration against recent disorder and racist attacks.

It comes after yet further racially motivated attacks were carried out last night. A petrol bomb was thrown at a mosque in Newtownards.

Meanwhile, on the Ormeau Road, the rear door of a restaurant was kicked in and racists slurs shouted at the workers inside.

A number of cars were also set on fire in Belfast.

RIOT CHARGES

Four people have been remanded in custody at Belfast Magistrates' Court in connection with rioting.

18-year-old Diego Audley, from Rockland Street in Belfast, was charged with two counts of riot, and other offences relating to disorder on 16 July at Broadway and 3 August on Sandy Row.

62-year-old David Dubois from Ravenswood Park, was charged with a single count of riot relating to events in Sandy Row on 3 August.

28-year-old Matthew Brogan from Utility Street Hostel was charged with riot, aiding and abetting arson of a car on the same night.

A 16-year-old who cannot be identified because of his age was charged with one count of riot and other related charges.

ARDS SHOTS

A number of shots have reportedly been fired at flat in Newtownards.

The attack happened at around 12:45 this morning in the Shackleton walk area of the town. Police say damage was done to the living room window of the ground floor flat which was unoccupied at the time and are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

APPRENTICE BOYS

Organisers say around 5000 Apprentice boy took part in today's annual parade in Londonderry.

The event marks the end of the siege of Derry in 1689. Bands made their way through the historic walls before a wreathe was laid in the Diamond.

The governor of the Apprentice Boys, Graeme Stenhouse says it's important the day is peaceful and respectful.

POLICE ASSAULT

A 17-year-old boy has appeared at Belfast Magistrates Court accused of causing actual bodily harm to a female police inspector.

The court heard how the defendant punched the inspector in the face in West Belfast last night, which lead to her having to attend hospital for treatment.

The judge agreed to grant bail to the teenager 'extremely reluctantly' and despite police objections.

TERRORISM ARREST

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested under the terrorism act at Belfast International airport this morning.

The woman was apprehended by the PSNI's counter-terrorism unit as part of an investigation into the ongoing activities of the new IRA.

NIFL PREMIERSHIP RETURN

Turning to sport and in football, the Irish League season has got under way this weekend. Last night, Crusaders got their campaign off to winning ways with a 1-0 victory away to Glentoran, thanks to a mix up at the back from the Glens. Today, Ballymena lost 2-0 to Linfield. Carrick Rangers defeated Glenavon by the same score while Dungannon Swifts drew 1 each with Coleraine.

