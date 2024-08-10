A mosque has been targeted in an attempted arson attack on Friday night.

It comes after a number of protests in Belfast city centre yesterday passed off largely without incident.

It is one of a number of race-related incidents, which happened overnight and is being investigated by police.

Police say the mosque on Greenwell Street in Newtownards was attacked at around 1am, with a petrol bomb thrown at the building failing to ignite, and racist graffiti daubed on the Mosque Cars were also set alight in Tavanagh Street and Sandhurst Gardens in Belfast and both are, at this time, being treated as racially motivated hate crimes. The rear door of a restaurant on Ormeau Road was also kicked and racial slurs shouted to the workers inside. In a statement the PSNI said: "A total of five further arrests were made on Friday, bringing the total number of people arrested to 31. A 22-year-old man was arrested following yesterday’s protests in Belfast when he threw a bottle at a police vehicle.

"He has since been charged with offences including disorderly behaviour and criminal damage. He’s due to appear in court on 6 September. "A 51-year-old man also arrested following the city centre protest activity has also been charged with disorderly behaviour and will appear in court today, Saturday 10 August. "Meanwhile two 14-year-old boys were arrested in Derry/Londonderry following protest activity in Guildhall Square.

"It’s after a number of petrol bombs were found by police in the vicinity of Spencer Road. Both remain in custody at present on suspicion of offences including possessing petrol bombs in suspicious circumstances.

"A 37 year old man was arrested in Portrush on suspicion of ‘intentionally encouraging riot’ in relation to online activity. He remains in police custody at present." In a further statement. Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said: “We continue to investigate all reports made to us in relation to the recent disorder on our streets and we will be making further arrests.

"The outpouring of support from our communities for their Muslim neighbours has been heartening and more accurately reflects the views of most of the citizens of Northern Ireland. "We will continue to have a significant visible policing operation in place across Northern Ireland over the weekend to ensure our communities are kept safe. "Anyone with any information that could assist the police investigation into recent disorder and associated crimes can contact our Public Order Enquiry Team, who are also continuing to review footage. You can also submit information, images and footage to our Major Incident Public Portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/”

