Northern Ireland’s First Minister and deputy First Minister have condemned a racist attack on a mosque in Co Down and last night’s violence in Londonderry, in which ten police officers were injured.

Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly said the incidents were “wrong, unacceptable and rejected” by the vast majority of the community.

In a joint statement, they said: “They are disgraceful manifestations of criminality and have absolutely no justification.

“Our thoughts are with those PSNI officers injured last night and the victims of recent racist attacks.

“This senseless violence and intimidation has no place in our society and we would appeal for calm.

“Those responsible should be quickly brought before the courts and we urge anyone with information to provide it to the PSNI.”

It comes as there were calls for an end to racially motivated hate crimes after the Islamic centre was attacked over the weekend.

A petrol bomb was thrown at the mosque in Newtownards in the early hours of Saturday, while cars were set alight in Belfast, in incidents described by police as racially motivated hate crimes.

The mosque was attacked at around 1am on Saturday, with graffiti sprayed on the front door and walls of the building in Greenwell Street.

Police said the petrol bomb did not ignite.

Up to ten police officers were injured in disorder in Derry on Saturday night.

Alistair Cathcart, mayor of Ards and North Down, said the mosque has been in Ards for more than 20 years.

“Its members are our neighbours, friends and colleagues,” he added.

“It is a great relief that the nobody was hurt. There is no justification for racism, violence and intimidation in our communities and like others I would call for it to stop.”

The attacks happened hours before thousands of people took to the streets of Belfast on Saturday in an anti-racism demonstration.

Up to 15,000 people took part in the demonstration, which began at Belfast’s Writer’s Square before making its way to City Hall.

Several protests in Belfast city also passed without incident on Friday evening, but police said officers are investigating a number of reports of damage to property and vehicles.

Cars were set alight in Tavanagh Street and Sandhurst Gardens and police said the incidents were being treated as racially motivated hate crimes.

The rear door of a restaurant in Ormeau Road was also kicked, with racial slurs shouted at the workers inside.

