DERRY TROUBLE

Police came under attack in Londonderry on Saturday night.

Ten officers were injured including one with a broken leg. Petrol bombs, fireworks and stones were thrown over the course of several hours in Nailors Row.

The chief constable has called for maximum sentences to be given to those convicted for attacks against officers.

Police have also charged a 46 year old man with disorderly behaviour in relation to Saturday events.

ATTACKS CONDEMNATION

The First Minister and deputy First Minister have condemned the racist attack on an Islamic centre in Newtownards on Saturday and the violence in Derry on Saturday.

In a statement Michelle O'Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly said:“This senseless violence and intimidation has no place in our society and we would appeal for calm."Those responsible should be quickly brought before the courts and we urge anyone with information to provide it to the PSNI.”

DUBLIN EXTRACTION

A 60-year-old man was arrested in Dublin on Sunday on an extraction warrant sought by the PSNI.

The man was unlawfully at large from prison in Northern Ireland in relation to a murder conviction in 1990.

He has been remanded into custody in the Republic of Ireland pending extraction.

OLYMPICS CLOSING CEREMONY

Turning to sport and the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics will take place later on this evening.

Magheralin man and two time medalist at the games, Daniel Wiffen will carry the flag for Team Ireland alongside Mona Mcsharry.

Wiffen became the first person from Northern Ireland to win a gold medal since 1988, when he took victory in the 800m freestyle swim.

NIFL PREMIERSHIP

The Irish League returned this weekend. In today's game Cliftonville beat newly promoted Portadown 1-0.

Meanwhile Crusaders beat Glentoran 1-0 at the Oval, Ballymena United lost 2-0 to Linfield, Carrick Rangers were 2-0 winners against Glenavon, and Dungannon Swifts drew 1-1 with Coleraine.

