It is a relationship as old as time itself.

W e call them man's best friend.

But sadly some dogs have found themselves in rehoming centres.

Mid-Ulster Dog Rehoming Centre is taking in on average twenty dogs a week, and some of them have arrived in terrible condition.

The centre nurse the dogs back to help and endeavour to find the dogs a forever home.

Nicole Cunningham works at the Mid-Ulster Dog Rehoming Centre has urged people considering adopting a dog to think long and hard.

"Make sure it suits family life, where you live, you can to remember dogs are for life so if circumstances change are those circumstances still going to be viable for you keep your dog."

