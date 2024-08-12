Play Brightcove video

Dissident republicans have been blamed for orchestrating the rioting in Londonderry which left 10 PSNI officers injured, and saw children attacking police lines with petrol bombs.

Politicians and the community condemned the incident.

Fireworks, petrol bombs and other missiles were thrown at officers by children as young as seven at police lines in the Nailors Row area.

Elderly residents in sheltered accommodation nearby were left terrified with some residents having to leave their homes as a result of the violence.

''They just see the masks and the petrol bombs and they are frightened.

"Some tenants their flats and apartments are on this road and they were seeing the brunt of it.

"They were the ones who maybe felt they were getting attacked. They would not have realised.

"They know that the police are there and they are throwing them at the police but there building is there and they are being advised to close their windows and that is frightening", said Gerry Harnett, Alexander House. Riots broke out in the city after the annual Apprentice Boys Parade passed off peacefully. Political representatives have expressed their shock at the violent scenes that followed and the age of those involved. Colum Eastwood MP, SDLP leader said: "I would be astonished if there was not a level of orchestration from some people within our community who have been roundly rejected by the people of Derry time and time again". "As a society, we have to challenge those involved in this activity and of course reach out to those young children who are being affected as well", said Gary Middleton, DUP MLA.

Sandra Duffy, Sinn Fein councillor, also condemned the violence.

"There is absolutely no place for hatred or intimidation on our streets for whatever reason", she said.

Children's Commissioner, Chris Quinn, issued a stark warning.

"Someone could die that child could have got seriously injured or worse. Police officers have been injured. Worse case scenario is that someone dies. Is that what it's coming to? I hope not."

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher has appealed to parents to take responsibility.

In a statement he said: "Please be vigilant. Is a child or young person in your care getting involved in violent acts? Take action now, please, before we have to.

"The last thing we ever want to do is criminalise young people, but where they are found to be involved in the type of disorder seen in Derry/Londonderry last night, we will not hesitate to act. Age will not play a factor. They will be arrested and prosecuted."

