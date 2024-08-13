Play Brightcove video

A new video learning tool has been hailed as game-changing for children with communication difficulties and their classmates.

Buddy Chat is a new resource which introduces children of around Primary Four age to local peers who have a range of communication difficulties, and equips them with a five step guide to improve how they interact together.

The stars of the video tutorials include children who are deaf, are neurodivergent, have a stammer, and who have physical disabilities.

The drive to teach children how to interact more positively with classmates with different needs comes as around 10 per cent of children are now presenting at primary school with speech and language difficulties.

These free classes are not compulsory, but the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists (RCSLT) scheme is backed by the Education Authority and the Department for Education, and it was sponsored back in 2018 by the then Health and Social Care Trust with a £10,000 investment.

“What's really special about Buddy Chat is that it is introducing children to real and other of their peers that are experienced in speech, language and communication differences and actually importantly, how we can help,” said Ruth Sedgewick who is head of the Northern Ireland RCSLT office.

“It is about promoting a positive environment in schools and to be inclusive and to make communication and to make the classroom accessible to all of those children that are struggling with speech, language or communication.”

According to Ruth, some children involved in pilots have already reported back that this was helpful beyond the classroom.

“We know that some of the children have even said, 'oh, this is helpful because my grandma's had a stroke'.

“These are universal strategies that ultimately make us all much more patient and kind and inclusive,” she said.

Jamie Dorrian from Banbridge has a deep fascination with the natural world, outer space, biology, and enjoys trampolining, drawing and playing with his vast array animal teddies which he proudly showed this reporter.

Frances and Jamie Dorrian enjoying a chat about the world's biggest sea creatures.

He is autistic, and his big sister Poppy was his buddy on the day of filming.

Poppy’s top tip for better communication is simply patience.

“The most important thing I'll probably say is patience. You really have to be very patient and not get annoyed,” she told UTV.

“If they can't get their words right, you just have to be like, Yeah, that's fine. Just continue what you're saying.”

For their mum Frances, this project is huge.

“When I think about all the struggles Jamie's had, especially with speech, and to watch him sitting there during filming for Buddy Chat and representing autistic kids, for him to have been chosen to do that… was just amazing.

“And then for Poppy to be his buddy and she did an amazing job.

“She knew exactly what to say to prompt him, to get him to talk, to encourage him.”

Frances says that Speech and Language therapy “influences everything”.

“It's not just as simple as he can talk now,” she said.

“It's improved his behaviour because he was getting frustrated.

“Obviously, if you can't communicate your needs or how you're feeling, that's frustrating. And he's doing better in school, it has had a knock on effect on everything else.”

Caolan and Josiah, 8 and 6, are two sporty young lads from Portglenone. Their hobbies include absolutely any sport under the sun, walking their dog, spending their pocket money on spicy crisps, hanging out with their Co Antrim grandparents, and video-calling the other set in Australia.

Best brothers, Caolan and Josiah.

They both were born with a cleft lip, have received multiple surgeries and have been growing up with speech and language therapy classes as part of their lives.

Now they are representing children with physical speech difficulties in the Buddy Chat video.

“It's such an important part of schooling and that kids understand their peers and that they feel that they're heard by their peers as well,” said proud mum Laura.

“I think kids are so adaptable and they are so invested in other kids and their differences and this is a really great resource to help kids learn more about kids with speech difficulties.

“Everyone is worth being heard,” she said, adding that the key is often just to slow down to actually try to understand what someone is saying.

“I think whenever someone looks different, it doesn't mean that they don't have a voice or that they and they shouldn't be heard. We want to hear what they have to say and all kids have that right to be heard.”

So for the families, this is great. How are children learning about communication difficulties for the first time taking it all in, and how are teachers managing with delivering the lessons?

Carol Millar is a Primary Four teacher at Cranmore Integrated School in Finaghy, and rolled out some pilot lessons with her class.

“We have a speech and language programme for nursery and foundation stage children at Cranmore, so whenever I was approached about the pilot for Buddy Chat, it was really nice to see something that was going to be available for primary four,” she said.

“Very often older children still experience these difficulties either with speech or just with communication in the classroom and in the playground with their friends.

“The children really enjoyed the lessons, they’re really clear, they enjoyed all of the games and the activities.

“And for me as well, the Buddy Chat High five gives them a focus. It helps them with the roles of talking and listening that we are using all of the time in our classroom.”

When asked if it felt like another thing to do on an already lengthy to-do list for teachers, Mrs Millar replied: “No, the buddy chat program is very easy to implement and the lessons are played through the whiteboard that you have in your classroom.

“All of the resources are there and available for the children. That's really good for them to have the experience of seeing other pupils who have particular speech difficulties.

“And for me as well, part of that was that it wasn't just about Buddy Chat high five or the song, but we were teaching them to be kind and respectful and tolerant and understanding towards those children that they might meet and are not sure how to communicate with.”

What difference can this really make? Pete Bradley is an adult who has a stammer, who believed that this scheme can mean more "understanding," and less "alienation".

"I vividly remember the isolation and ridicule I faced for speaking differently than my peers, he said.

"If 'Buddy Chat' had existed, it could have created an environment of understanding rather than alienation. By educating students on different communication styles and emphasizing patience, this vital program would have fostered inclusivity and acceptance.

"My classmates may have learned to make eye contact, smile encouragingly, and resist the urge to interrupt or complete my sentences - simple acts that provide tremendous support."

The course will be available on the Royal College of Speech Online Service website after the official launch towards the end of August, and teachers can sign up using their C2KNI email addresses.

The official launch is on August 29th. If any teachers or professionals in health or education would like to attend, they are welcome to email janet.mcgookin@rcslt.org

