A second man has been arrested by police investigating an attack on a mosque in Co Down.

The mosque, on Greenwell Street in Newtownards, was attacked in the early hours of Saturday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said they have arrested a 46-year-old man.

In a statement, police said he was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including attempted arson with intent to endanger life, making a petrol bomb and criminal damage.

They said he has since been released on police bail.

A 42-year-old man arrested on Sunday was also released on bail to allow further inquiries.

The PSNI added: “Inquiries are continuing and anyone with any information or footage that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 53 of August 10.”

