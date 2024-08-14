Gloria Hunniford has announced the death of her husband of more than 20 years, Stephen Way.

The veteran broadcaster, 84, wed the businessman in 1998, and she said he would leave “the most enormous void, not only in my life”.

In a statement on Wednesday, his family said: “It is with huge sadness and very heavy hearts that we share the passing of Stephen Way, Gloria’s beloved husband, who lost his battle yesterday afternoon.

“Stephen had been heroically fighting his illness… but always with great tenacity and a positive spirit.”

Mr Way was 85, Hunniford’s agent confirmed.

Hunniford said: “Stephen was a gentleman and a giant of a man, who will leave the most enormous void not only in my life, but our entire family.

“He was an incredibly kind, generous, and caring man, with a delightfully quirky sense of humour, which remained till the end.

Gloria Hunniford is known for Loose Women and Rip Off Britain as well as other TV programmes

“We had a tremendously happy 25-year marriage and did so many beautiful and exciting things together that I will always cherish.”

Mr Way was described as a “wonderful husband, father and grandfather” and Hunniford added: “It’s a great shock and words cannot express my sadness at this time.

“A bright shining light has dimmed, and he shall be missed at every turn.”

It was Mr Way who broke the news of the death of her former husband Don Keating as she came off stage after hosting a TV chat show in 1997, she revealed that year.

Northern Irish broadcaster Eamonn Holmes, who got his break when he got Hunniford’s job at Good Evening Ulster, also paid tribute.

He wrote on Instagram: “I feel the pain of Gloria my dear friend of 40 plus years on the loss of Stephen – a true gent and a scholar. My genuine heartfelt condolences.”

Gloria Hunniford with her late husband Stephen Way

Hunniford’s daughter Caron Keating, also a TV presenter, died after a battle with breast cancer in 2004, and she set up a foundation in her memory.

The Caron Keating Foundation fundraises for cancer charities, as well as raising awareness.

In 2017, Hunniford became an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for her contribution to cancer charities through breast screening services and cancer support.

She started her career in television in her native Northern Ireland before going to London to work on the game show We Love TV, and hosting a Radio 2 programme for more than a decade.

Hunniford has been a continuous presence in living rooms around the country including on Loose Women, This Morning, Rip Off Britain, The Travelling Picture Show, Home Away From Home and Food: Truth Or Scare.

The Portadown native appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2005, where she was partnered with Darren Bennett, and had a stint on The Masked Singer in 2022.

