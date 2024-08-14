Play Brightcove video

Finding the right sizes in schoolwear can be a bit hit and miss. But the strain on the budget can be even harder.

Mother of six, Lydia Tsokela was delighted to come across the free pre-loved uniforms while visiting the Antrim Forum with her husband and four of her children.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council organised the ‘Ready, Set, School’ event at the forum to provide support services to families of school-aged children to help them get ready for the start of the new school year.

“School uniforms are really so expensive that we really need to budget ahead”, Lydia said.

“I'm glad I got of my children sorted with a jumper at least. Another five to go. Last year when I went to buy for this boy here, I didn't believe the price. His trousers alone were £60.”

Will McDowell from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said the cost of living affected so many people in different ways.

He said the council thought it would be a good idea to bring a number of different organisations together under one roof to offer support and guidance for parents and kids at school.

“The event was due to start at two but people were queuing at the door from a quarter to two” he said.

"The tables were full of school uniforms and and people have been able to help themselves."

He added: “ The need is there so it's really good to see. And obviously we are doing our best to try and relieve some of the pressure that are on families.”

Education Minister Paul Given recently launched a public consultation seeking views on school uniform policy for parents with school-aged children. The re-use scheme gives them a helping hand in this tough economic climate.

Mother of one Linzi Stewart popped in to the hall to have a look at what was on offer by way of support services for the community.

She said: “ There are people out there who don't have the funds to buy uniforms, so the pre-loved is a great idea for them”.

Another mother of school-aged children, Lauren Martin said: “I really think that it's something that not many parents actually talk about, but once you hear that they were able to pick up a couple of jumpers, then it’s really handy to have.

"I was kind of hoping to find a jumper here today but I didn't find anything suitable. Another time, maybe”.

