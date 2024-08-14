A schoolboy accused of being at the centre of racist rioting in Belfast was allegedly encouraged and filmed by his mother, the High Court has heard.

Prosecutors claimed the woman tried to hide her 15-year-old son’s identity as he took part in disorder on the city’s streets.

Details emerged as the youth, who cannot be named because of his age, was granted bail on charges of taking part in four separate nights of unrest.

He is accused of petrol bomb attacks on police in July and then targeting a Muslim-owned cafe when violence flared after an anti-immigration protest earlier this month.

Crown counsel Fiona O’Kane disclosed that the boy’s mother is also being prosecuted on suspicion of participating and prompting him.

“She was seen on camera assisting and encouraging him by both filming him and facilitating his attempts to hide his identity by pulling up his hood,” the barrister said.

The teenager faces a total of 12 charges, including four counts of riot, possessing and throwing a petrol bomb, causing an explosion with a firework, and having offensive weapons and paint with intent to cause damage to property.

Some of the offences were allegedly aggravated by racial hatred.

It was claimed he first attacked PSNI lines when disorder first broke out at Broadway Roundabout in south Belfast on July 15.

Mrs O’Kane submitted that the accused threw “dozens” of pieces of masonry and a lit petrol bomb against a police Land Rover.

Officers identified him after he removed a distinctive red, white and blue facemask at the scene, the court heard.

According to the prosecution, he pelted PSNI vehicles at the same location again the following evening with significant amounts of masonry and paint.

“He was observed throwing a firework into a group of police officers who were on foot, then collecting two paint cans and throwing the contents of them over officers,” Mrs O’Kane said.

The schoolboy was also identified as allegedly participating in racially-motivated street disturbances on August 3 and 5.

Mr Justice McFarland was told footage posted on social media showed him throwing items at windows and kicking the door of a cafe owned by foreign migrants in the Sandy Row area.

He then approached the premises with a cylindrical object before the camera briefly pointed to a different incident.

“When it panned back to the applicant a short time later his hand was empty and the cafe was ablaze with fireworks exploding in it,” Mrs O’Kane said.

She claimed he remained involved in the ongoing disorder, and was later observed standing in a crowd with his hood down watching as a stolen car was set on fire.

Two days later he allegedly formed part of a crowd who attempted to push back PSNI officers protecting the Islamic Centre on University Road, again throwing bottles and masonry at the police lines.

During interviews the youth denied involvement in any of the rioting and claimed he was only present at Broadway Roundabout in July to watch the events.

Police and the prosecution mounted a High Court appeal after a magistrate initially granted bail to the teenage defendant.

Arguing that he should remain in custody amid continuing racial tensions, Mrs O’Kane added: “We think this young man has actively made himself a very central participant…he has offended quite prolifically throughout this summer.”

Counsel for the accused stressed he is a child who has now learnt a “harsh lesson”.

“This is vile behaviour, but it does appear that he went consequence-free after the first (incidents) in July and perhaps thought this was something he could engage in,” she said.

“He has been crying and is extremely disgusted and upset with himself that he let it get this far.”

With the boy’s parents separated, the barrister said his father is now prepared to put him to work over the rest of the summer as part of a “hardline stance”.

As he granted bail to the youth, Mr Justice McFarland acknowledged the reasons for challenging the release of someone accused of rioting on four separate days.

But he cited both the apparent de-escalation in the unrest and pledges by family members to prevent the accused being drawn into any further trouble.

The judge banned him from accessing the internet or entering Belfast except to attend school as part of strict conditions.

He added: “I take into account one of the factors which involved him in this appears to be his mother, and she is no longer present or at large.”

