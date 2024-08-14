A woman has suffered life-threatening injuries in a road crash in Co Antrim.

Two women were injured in the crash between a white Ford Transit and a white Volkswagen Polo at the Rathkeel Road in the Moorfields area of Ballymena on Tuesday.

Police said the incident was reported shortly before 5.10pm.

“Two women were taken to hospital for their injuries,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“One woman in her 50s remains in hospital with injuries described as life-threatening, while one woman aged in her 60s remains in hospital in a stable condition.”

Police have appealed for anyone with any information, or who may have dash-cam footage available, to contact them on 101.

