Play Brightcove video

'Dogs with Jobs’ is a new series from UTV which takes a behind the scenes look at the frontline workers of the canine world and how their owners dedicate their lives to working in partnership with dogs.

The new series sees the incredible link between humans and our four-legged friends.

From search and rescue dogs, guide dogs, assistance dogs and dogs undertaking vital conservation work, there are lots of amazing stories packed into this series, which starts on Thursday, 15th August at 8.30pm and runs for six weeks.

Search and Rescue dog Floss enjoying takes a break during filming Dogs with Jobs.

Presented by UTV’s Emma Patterson, we kick off the first episode in the Mourne Mountains where we meet a search and rescue team, and see the life-saving work they're carrying out every day, with the help of their dogs.

Emma learns how they save people under extreme pressure, and how the dogs are a valuable asset in their team.

She finds out what goes into the dogs’ training and how they are taught to search in any terrain – mountains, urban areas and even water.

Emma with a pup who is set to be trained as an assistance dog.

Wendy Smyth from Belfast, who has diabetes, has two dogs Echo and Digby.

They have been trained to alert her when she's about to have a hypoglycaemic attack. She is just one of just a handful of people in Northern Ireland who has what’s known as a ‘Hypo Hound’.

The dogs’ amazing sense of smell means they can detect low blood sugar on her breath and gives her time to address it.

Wendy says: “It’s given me back independence and confidence too. Prior to Echo I did worry. Those worries are gone - I don’t even think about that now. To me she is a lifesaver.”

Guide dog in training, River.

Emma also meets guide dog puppies who are taking their first steps in their guide career.

The human Puppy Development Officers explain the long journey these pups have ahead of them before they become fully-fledged guides, helping sight-impaired people gain back their confidence.In further episodes, Emma meets one family who lost their daughter in the tragic Creeslough petrol station explosion, as they reconnect with the handlers and the dogs who helped search in the aftermath.

Emma goes back to the classroom with Assistance Dogs NI, who provide therapy to children in school and at home.

The team also goes behind the scenes at both Maghaberry Prison and Belfast International Airport to see the dogs safeguarding our security. And she also visits the Royal Irish Regiment and their mascot Irish Wolfhound, Brian Boru as he gets ready to go on parade. Emma, who also produced the series with UTV colleague, Simon McIntyre said: “To say this series was a joy to make would be an understatement!

"We were blown away by these amazing dogs (and their humans, of course!), and have been humbled and inspired in equal measure by the dogs’ intelligence, and the trainers’ dedication.

"Not only that, we had the best fun filming the series and dog-lover or not, we think the viewers will just love hearing their stories.”

Dogs with Jobs runs for six weeks on UTV from August 15 and is available on ITVX.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.