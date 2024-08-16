Gardai are investigating a possible terrorist link after an incident at army barracks in Co Galway.

A teenager was arrested after a chaplain was stabbed.

The victim, who is aged in his 50s, was stabbed a number of times and is being treated for injuries that are serious but not life-threatening, Irish police said.

The army chaplain was attacked outside Renmore Barracks on Thursday at about 10.45pm and rushed to University Hospital Galway.

The chaplain was approached by a youth outside the barracks. The chaplain then ran through the barracks gate and was followed by the youth.

The male youth, aged in his teens, was restrained by members of the Defence Forces and arrested by gardai at the scene.

The youth is currently detained at a garda station in the north western region.

The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination will be carried out today by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.

Investigations are ongoing, gardai said.

Taoiseach Simon Harris has said his thoughts are with the member of the Defence Forces in hospital.

“I have been briefed on the shocking incident outside Renmore Barracks last night and my thoughts are with the member of the Defence Forces in hospital.

“I want to thank Defence Forces personnel and Gardai for their action and response,” he posted on the social network X.

Tanaiste, and Minister for Defence, Micheal Martin condemned the attack.

“I condemn the violent attack at Renmore Barracks last night,” he posted on X.

“I commend the members of the Defence Forces on duty at the time, whose intervention was critical.

“Our thoughts are with the Defence Forces member injured in the attack.”

