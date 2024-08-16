Play Brightcove video

The husband of a woman who died from cervical cancer after three of her smear tests were misread has vowed to continue her fight for answers - for his wife and for other women - including his 12-year-old daughter.

Erin Harbinson's case was among those which sparked the recall of 17,500 women's results in the Southern Trust area.

Speaking at his home in Tandragee, Trevor Harbinson told UTV that his family are calling for a public inquiry to examine the scandal independently.

The Harbinson's were just days away from celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary when Erin tragically passed away, aged just 44.

Trevor described his wife as "happy", "funny", "bubbly" and "strong in her beliefs".

"I promised her on her death bed that I will continue this fight", he said.

Erin and Trevor Harbinson on their wedding day

In an exclusive interview with UTV in April, Erin revealed how three of her smear tests were misread as normal over a decade. She said that had abnormalities been picked up sooner, her outcome would have been different.

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust has again extended its sincerest condolences to Erin's husband, children and broader family circle. It said it will continue to liaise with the family.

The Trust previously apologised for the failures in Erin's case and disclosed that hers was among those which led to an ongoing review of 17,500 smear tests the outcome of which is expected in September 2024.

