The announcement that the government will go ahead with a compensation scheme for victims of the contaminated blood scandal has received a 'cautious welcome' from some of those affected.

It comes after it was announced that victims of the infected blood scandal will receive support payments for life.

Labelled the "worst treatment disaster in the NHS," the infected blood scandal saw more than 30,000 people infected with HIV and Hepatitis C after being treated with contaminated blood products.

Trevor Marsden contracted Hepatitis C after taking part in a clinical trial in the 1970s.

He said: "You do not tell everybody everything about yourself if you are ill. Especially if you are a hemophiliac.

"People will not want to hear that you are contaminated with this or whatever. You know it is not the sort of thing that you want to bring up."

Louise, Trevor's wife, explained the impact Kevin's illness had on family life.

"I had four children. Two who were trying to help me look after their dad and the other two who were toddlers sitting on their beds crying- "Is my Daddy going to die?""

She described the compensation scheme as "long overdue" but added "the one thing they cannot do is give us back our quality time".

Infected people – both living and dead – will start receiving payments through the new framework by the end of this year, while for others affected by the scandal, payments will begin in 2025, the Cabinet Office said on Friday.

What will victims be able to claim for?

Illness resulting from contaminated blood

Associated social isolation and stigma

Damage to private life

Care costs

Loss of earning

Victims with a serious Hepatitis B or C infection could claim as much as £1.6 million and someone with an HIV infection could get up to £2.6 million.

