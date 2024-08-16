Play Brightcove video

Police received a report just before 12.30am on Friday that multiple shots had been fired at a house in the St John’s Place area of Larne.

Just over half an hour later at 1.05am, a car was set on fire in the nearby Hampton Crescent area.

Officers said the action led to five people being trapped inside the property.

The two incidents are being investigated as potentially linked.

MLA Danny Donnelly said: "I know residents in Larne will be absolutely horrified to hear about this and the danger of shooting shots through a house, and setting fire to a premises where people are trapped inside is really worrying.

"I have spoken to police already and I would appeal to anyone with information to contact them."

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and the occupants were evacuated safely.

“It is believed that windows on the vehicle had been smashed and a petrol bomb had been thrown inside.

“This is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life and inquiries are ongoing.”

They appealed for anyone with any information on either incident to contact police on 101 quoting reference 26 of August 16.

