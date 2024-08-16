Play Brightcove video

Gold medal winning gymnast Rhys McClenaghan has said that hometown support "meant everything" to him on his Olympic journey.

Rhys was welcomed home on Friday at a special event facilitated by Ards and North Down Council.

He was joined by 10 star athletes from the borough who competed in this summer’s Olympics for either Team Ireland or Team GB.

This has been the most successful Olympic Games for athletes from Northern Ireland with them bringing home a record seven medals, including four gold.

Other star athletes have received a hero's welcome in their home towns this week.

Gold and bronze medallist swimmer Daniel Wiffen received a hero's welcome on Tuesday evening in Magheralin.

Celebrations were also held for Hannah Scott, Northern Ireland’s first female Olympic gold medallist in 50 years, on Wednesday in Coleraine.

Stormont Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has said an official event will be held later this year to celebrate Northern Ireland's recent success at the Olympics.

