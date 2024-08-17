Play Brightcove video

'At large appeal'

A man who's serving a life sentence for murder is currently unlawfully at large.

David McCord, aged 54, was in the custody of prison staff at a property in the Crumlin Road area of north Belfast on Friday.

He was last seen on the Castlereagh Road at around 4.30pm. Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked not to approach him, but to contact the PSNI.

'Galway court'

A teenager has appeared in court charged in connection with the stabbing of an Army chaplain in Co Galway.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named because he is a minor, was charged with assault causing harm, following the incident at Renmore Barracks on Thursday.

He was refused bail after appearing before Galway District Court and was remanded in custody at Oberstown Children Detention Campus.

'Mela parade'

More than 800 people representing more than 20 different cultural groups took part in Mela Carnival Parade through Belfast city centre this lunchtime.

It's the start of a nine day festival and organisers insist events like this reflect the true nature of Belfast.

The secretary of state was also there and said today was a 'celebration of the real Belfast and the real Northern Ireland in contrast to the terrible scenes of the last month'.

