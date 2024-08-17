A teenager has appeared in an Irish court charged with stabbing an army chaplain in Co Galway.

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, was charged with stabbing Fr Paul Murphy at Renmore Barracks on Thursday.

Fr Murphy, aged in his 50s, was attacked around 10.35pm and later taken to University Hospital Galway.

He is recovering from the multiple stab wounds after undergoing surgery.

The teenage boy was brought before a sitting of the Children’s Court in Galway on Saturday where he was charged with assault causing harm.

He was refused bail and remanded in custody at Oberstown Children Detention Campus.

