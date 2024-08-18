Play Brightcove video

'Newtownards alert'

More than four hundred homes have been evacuated after a world war two bomb was discovered in Newtownards.

It was found during the building of new homes in the Rivenwood development outside the town.

Police have warned residents the security operation to make the device safe could take five days or more to complete.

The Blair Mayne leisure centre is open for both advice and accommodation if required.

'Fatal crash'

A man aged in his 20s has died following a crash involving a car and a scrambler in the Lake Street area of Lurgan.

The man, who was the passenger on the scrambler, was taken to hospital, but later passed away.

The driver of the scrambler was taken to hospital for treatment on serious injuries.

'Quad tragedy'

Tributes have been paid following the death of a six-year-old boy in a quad bike accident in Co Antrim.

Joseph Hegarty died in the incident near Ballycastle on Friday.

He's been remembered as a boy with a 'larger than life personality' who loved all sport, in particular the GAA.

Several GAA events across the North Coast were suspended this weekend as a mark of respect.

'McLaughlin funeral'

The funeral has taken place of former Derry City football manager Jim McLaughlin.

Seen by many fans as the Candy Stripes' greatest ever manager, McLaughlin, who was 83, led the club to a famous treble in 1989.

He also played for Derry as a teenager, before going on to play for Birmingham, Shrewsbury and Swansea.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.