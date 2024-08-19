Play Brightcove video

Plenty in the Tanks' 'G Stands for Geezer' track which celebrates Armagh's All-Ireland win has turned out to be a roaring success on social media.

The song has been viewed over eight million times on TikTok and has made its way into the Irish iTunes top ten while also hitting the Irish Top Twenty chart.

Paul Loughran of the band Plenty in the Tank who wrote the song says he is shocked at how popular it has become.

"RTE announcing it in the Irish Top Twenty, it's just a bit nuts, it has got over six hundred thousand streams on Spotify and when the team were lifting the trophy there were 20,000 people singing our song, it is insane."

