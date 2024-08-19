Doug Beattie quits as UUP leader

UUP leader Doug Beattie has quit as party leader.

It is believed there has been internal tensions around the selection of Robin Swann's replacement for North Antrim MLA after he took the South Antrim Westminster seat.

In a statement on Monday announcing his resignation, he said there had been irreconcilable differences within the party forcing his decision.

He said: "Leading the Ulster Unionist Party has been a huge honour. I took over as the leader at the beginning of a three-year election cycle with an overall aim of addressing the party decline, enhancing party influence across these islands and returning the Ulster Unionist Party to Westminster."Following the recent General Election results the party has now returned to the green benches after an absence of seven years. Our share of the vote had increased slightly, and we have also elevated a member to the House of Lords. This is something we have not achieved in thirteen years; a move that demonstrates our increased influence at the highest levels of Government.

"The party will now re-establish its Parliamentary Party to help increase our influence and ensure the Ulster Unionists voice, promoting a positive, optimistic, pro-union vision, is heard."These are small successes on the back of a difficult electoral results with a lot of work still to do, particularly in border constituencies. Nevertheless, they are successes which requires momentum to capitalise on the opportunities they present.

"It has not been easy and at times it has been both lonely and isolating. I am no stranger to leadership and that is how it often feels in taking a toll both physically and mentally. It also strains friendships and political relationships."It is now clear that some believe the momentum needed to keep the Ulster Unionist Party moving in the right direction cannot come from me. Irreconcilable differences between myself and Party Officers combined with the inability to influence and shape the party going forward means that I can no longer remain the Party Leader. Therefore, I shall stand down as the Party Leader and allow the party to immediately begin the process to select a new leader who may maintain the confidence of the party and continue the momentum I have started."It is important to acknowledge the loyalty and support from many within the party. This includes the MLA group and many other elected and non-elected members. I must also acknowledge that some did not agree with the direction and path I set for the party and the vision I promoted. I hope they can see that in the long term only an inclusive Ulster Unionist Party, promoting a positive message, can secure our future. I hope the new leader is given the freedom to act."

Mr Beattie took over the party in May 2021 from Steve Aiken, becoming the third leader in four years.

The party has been in decline over recent years, however, the General Election saw a turn in the party fortunes with it returning to Westminster.

Following the restoration of power sharing, it us understood, Mr Beattie argued for his party to enter opposition but could not convince those in the party it was the right move.

In the Stormont Executive the party holds the health ministry and has refused to vote for the budget.

Previously Mr Beattie had served in the military, winning the Military Cross. He was elected to Stormont in 2016.

More to follow.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.