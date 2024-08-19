Play Brightcove video

The PSNI confirmed an operation is underway to clear what's thought to be the first World War Two bomb of its kind ever discovered in Northern Ireland.

A 400metre cordon has been put in place and more than 400 homes evacuated from the Rivenwood development in Newtownards with residents forced to make emergency arrangements following the discovery last week.

The device is believed to weigh around 500kilos. Police said they did not think there could be any other devices in the area.

Ards and North Down District Commander Johnston McDowell said the device found was the first one to be discovered in Northern Ireland.

He acknowledged the "frustration and disruption" caused but was not yet able to provide a definitive outline of when or how the device will be removed. It is thought that it will be at least five days.

Superintendent Johnston McDowell said: "Work has commenced on establishing protection to nearby properties.

"There is no definite timescale, however previous operations of this nature have shown that this commonly takes five days before the area is safe to enter.

"A police cordon is in place and road users are advised to continue to avoid the area.

"I appreciate the frustration and disruption that his has caused however keeping people safe is paramount and we will not take any risks.

"We are currently in the mitigation phase which allows us to put in place mitigations in order to examine the device at which stage we will make a decision as to whether we will deal with it at the scene or remove it."

"The sheer size" of the World War Two bomb dictates that a 400m cordon be put in place but some residents have been unwilling or unable to leave their homes.

Superintendent Johnston explained that for "anyone within that, without the mitigation, there is a serious risk of death or serious injury."

A multi-disciplinary hub, including representatives from the health trust, has been liaising with vulnerable residents who are unable to evacuate for medical reasons.

Joan McCabe has recently purchased a property close to where the bomb was discovered.

She told UTV: "You expect a few bits of stones and gravel and little bits and bobs from builders.

"But it is absolutely not what you expect when you have purchased a new house.

Joan explained: "We discovered there were police outside the property we are purchasing and curiosity, you know you go up and you have a wee look.

"I saw two bomb disposal van units outside the house and told my husband, and then everything sort of just happened from there.

"Next thing there were police everywhere and the neighbours wanted to know what was happening.

"So this is where we are today, which is most people have been evacuated for their own safety.

"It is a military operation, the military keep that in house. They only tell you what they need to know, because rumours cause people to panic and stress out and that is not what they want. They just get on with the job.

"There are guys and girls up there risking their lives, and we have to appreciate that as a community instead of worrying.

"Of course, we worry about ourselves, but we need to worry about human life and what those guys and girls are going through up there, and we need to think about them as well and support them. "

Jim Shannon, MP for the area added: "You are having a normal day on a Saturday and you hear about an unexploded bomb and you are not sure what the implications are.

"The next thing, you are being evacuated. Then the police come and tell you look, here is a notice, and you are going to have to move out.

"Dramatic change for anyone from the normal weekend that you were hoping would be anything but this.

"The reality is, an unexploded bomb from the Second World War has been found. Precaution and safety must be the priority."

Mr Shannon continued: "The police responded to the developer who had found it in his excavations for a house and garden.

"They then contacted the Army Technical Officers because that is where the responsibility lies.

"A real shock for any family of a weekend, but particularly for those who might have health needs and also pets as well.

"I think this has been dramatic more for those who have specific health concerns, I am aware of some people with serious illnesses who have nowhere to go.

"Life goes on so how do you deal with life with a change like this? I think that is a question that people are facing up to.

"Our hope is as that maybe, as it was in Plymouth, they remove and then dispose elsewhere.

"The main thing is neutralise the bomb, make sure that it is not a danger, and then people can return back to their homes and hopefully resume a normal life. "

