A controlled explosion has been carried out following the discovery of a large suspected Second World War-era bomb found in Co Down.

More than 400 homes have been evacuated in the Rivenwood area of Newtownards since the device was discovered last Thursday.Police and Army bomb experts have been at the site where a sand-filled structure has been constructed around the device while it was considered if it should be removed or made safe there.

District Commander for Ards and North Down Superintendent Johnston McDowell said: “This afternoon at approximately 15.38pm the render safe procedure of the operation was initiated and Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) carried out a controlled explosion of a bomb, which had been discovered in the Rivenwood area of Newtownards last Thursday, 15th August.

“The munition found, which I can now confirm was identified as being an air-dropped SC-500 German bomb from World War Two, was understood to have been in and around 83-years-old, but still posed a significant risk to public safety, even after all this time."

Supt McDowell added: “I would like to express my sincere thanks to all our personnel involved, who worked day and night this week to keep the public safe. The success of this operation is testament to the level of skill our military colleagues have.“Whilst we will endeavour to enable residents to return to normality as soon as possible, please be advised an update will be provided in due course as to when they are safe and able to do so.“The operation continues until we reach the completion phase. Thank you again for your continued cooperation at this time.”

