Police have appealed to a Belfast community to help them catch those behind an arson attack.

They said the attack in the south of the city was a racially-motivated hate crime saying they are treating it 'extremely seriously'.

Officers received reports around 11pm on Monday night of a vehicle on fire in the Frenchpark Street area of south Belfast.

Police believe two seats had been set on fire. One had been set on a motorcycle outside the living room window of the property, destroying the vehicle and burning two windows and guttering.

The second fire was set underneath a car, causing damage to the wheels and engine bay.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that the fires were set deliberately.

The PSNI is treating this as arson with intent to endanger life, with a racial hate motivation.

Detective Inspector Angus said: "We are grateful that those present in the property were uninjured, though we are very aware that we could potentially have been dealing with much more serious consequences this morning.

"There is no place in our society for such behaviour. We will be tireless in our pursuit of those responsible for this, and any other, hate crime."

Chief Inspector Mark Conway, area commander for south Belfast, said: “Everyone, no matter what their background, has the right to feel safe in their home.“The Police Service are treating this incident exceptionally seriously. Local officers are working with our Criminal Investigations Department colleagues to identify the perpetrators of this incident, so that those responsible are held to account for their actions.

"I would appeal directly to the south Belfast community – do not let these criminals hide amongst us. "Anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have relevant information, including dash-cam or other footage, should contact us."

