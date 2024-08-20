The SDLP has restored the whip to Assembly member Justin McNulty.The Newry and Armagh representative had the whip suspended in February when he left the Assembly early to attend a match involving the Laois GAA team which he manages.The fixture clashed with a special Saturday sitting of the legislature that saw devolution restored at Stormont following a two-year impasse.

Mr McNulty left Parliament Buildings before the end of the sitting and missed his party colleague Matthew O’Toole being confirmed as leader of the opposition.He was appointed Laois manager last October at a time when the Assembly was collapsed.Following his suspension, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood insisted his two roles of MLA and Gaelic football manager were “not compatible”.A resolution has now been reached that will see Mr McNulty return to the SDLP Assembly team.The development was first reported by the Irish News on Tuesday.A party statement said: “Following a review, the SDLP has restored the whip to Justin McNulty MLA subject to the standard conditions expected of all party representatives.“We look forward to welcoming Justin back to our team at the Assembly.”Mr Eastwood said: “My view has always been that it would be possible to resolve this.“I am pleased that the whip has now been restored and look forward to working with Justin as a member of our team to deliver for the people of Newry and Armagh.”

