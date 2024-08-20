A man convicted of the manslaughter of a PSNI officer who had been unlawfully at large has been extradited back to Northern Ireland.Shane Frane, 36, was convicted in February 2014 of the manslaughter of Constable Philippa Reynolds following a road traffic crash in February 2013 in the Waterside area of Londonderry.In January this year he breached the conditions of his temporary prison release by absconding from the Northern Ireland Prison Service. He was arrested a month later in the Republic of Ireland.

Extradition proceedings were then commenced. Those concluded on Tuesday when he was returned to Northern Ireland ahead of a scheduled hearing at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court “there are charges” to be laid against Frane at a later date.Remanding the defendant into custody, District Judge Rosie Watters adjourned the case to 16 September.A statement from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit said: “Police Service of Northern Ireland continue to work closely with authorities in the Republic of Ireland to return fugitives to Northern Ireland.“In this particular case, we appreciate the continued and effective assistance of An Garda Siochana in arresting and returning Frane, who was convicted in February 2014 of the manslaughter of Constable Philippa Reynolds.“We will continue to work closely with An Garda Siochana to locate those who abscond the justice system.“Our message is clear to anyone who has left Northern Ireland to avoid the consequences of their actions: we will use all powers available to have you arrested and returned to Northern Ireland.”

Ms Reynolds, 27, was a passenger in a police vehicle which was hit by a stolen car driven by Frane in 2013.Frane, originally from Limerick, pleaded guilty to eight offences including manslaughter, causing her death by driving without a licence or insurance, driving when unfit through drink or drugs, and failing to remain at the scene and report an accident.

Constable Philippa Reynolds, 27, was a passenger in a police vehicle which was hit by a stolen car driven by Frane in Londonderry in 2013. Credit: PressEye

The officer was the back-seat passenger in an unmarked police car that was hit by the stolen 4×4 vehicle that had been travelling at up to 80mph.Mourners at Ms Reynolds’ funeral were told that she had touched many lives and had been killed in her prime.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.