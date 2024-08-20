Police say they have made 'great progress' in dealing with a suspected Second World War era bomb discovered in a housing estate in Newtownards.

Providing an update into making the area safe, the PSNI’s District Commander for Ards and North Down, Superintendent Johnston McDowell said: "The mitigation phase is nearly complete on day three of the operation.

“The team of military experts on site have worked tirelessly overnight to work towards the completion of this phase, by reducing any damaging effects where possible, including the construction of a sand-filled structure to support the operation.

“The decision on whether the bomb found will be dealt with on site or removed has been discussed at great length, and following advice from Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) colleagues who have assessed the device, I can confirm that this will be dealt with on site."

The device was found in the Rivenwood area of Newtownards last week.A large number of homes have been evacuated following the discovery of suspected munitions on Thursday morning just after 11am.

On Monday, police said the operation to make the area safe could take as long as five days.

Superintendent McDowell added: “If officers have engaged with you to evacuate, your cooperation at this time would be greatly appreciated to assist with the ongoing efforts to complete the operation and make the area safe again.“I must reiterate that there is a risk of death or serious injury to anyone who does not leave the area if they have been instructed to do so."Once again, I want to thank the public who have cooperated with our officers for their patience and understanding.”

