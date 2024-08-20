Play Brightcove video

The Prison Service has apologised to the family of a young woman after her killer escaped from custody sparking a huge manhunt.

Murderer David McCord fled from a pre-release facility in north Belfast on Friday.

The 54-year-old old was found almost 48 hours later in Belfast city centre, but it was an agonizing wait for his victim’s family.

His victim was Nichola Dickson, an ex-girlfriend he strangled and repeatedly stabbed in her Co Antrim home in 2003 after he found out she wanted to get out of the relationship.

"It was just a ticking time bomb, just waiting and hoping I would get the call from the police, the probation board, whoever, that he would be caught - but it was a long 46 hours that he was out in the community", said Nichola's mother Linda.

"I didn't honestly think he would come down here, but in the back of your head there is always that chance", said Nichola’s brother Gareth.

"It's nearly like a siege mentality, when you know a man is capable of pretty much anything - the man butchered my sister."

Nichola’s loved ones want answers, they want to know how the 'lifer' who was nearing the end of his sentence managed to escape from custody.

And so do prison bosses.

UTV can reveal as well as apologizing to the family, an investigation is also underway to find that out.

In a statement to UTV, the Prison Service said: “The Prison Service would like to apologise to the Brown family for any distress caused following the abscondment of David McCord from our Working Out facility at Burren House.

"This took place when the prisoner was going through pre-release testing which is operated by the Prison Service.

“We would also like to thank our colleagues in the PSNI for their quick actions to return the prisoner to Maghaberry. An investigation has commenced into the circumstances of this incident.’’

On the apology, Nichola’s mother said: "It's better than no apology but it is meaningless, because it should never have happened.

"If they were doing their job properly, it wouldn't have happened."

On the sensitive issue of pre-release, the Prison Service added: “Regarding the wider issue of pre-release testing. Pre-release testing is a vital part of rehabilitation and resettlement which will include temporary periods of release.

"People in our care approaching the end of their sentence are often tested prior to release back into the community. Individuals progress by fully engaging in offence-focussed work, which challenges and supports them to make positive change in their lives around health, thinking patterns and attitudes towards their offending behaviour.

"After being fully risk assessed, they begin a graduated release programme into the community, firstly under supervision, then progressing to short time-bound periods of unaccompanied release, where they work in the community.”McCord is now back in Maghaberry Prison, and back at square one when it comes to any pre-release process.

