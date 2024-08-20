An alleged serial rioter was remanded into custody accused of arson attacks on migrant businesses during racial violence on the streets of Belfast.Police claim Lennon Ashwood, 22, also looted a cafe, threw petrol bombs and tried to inflict grievous injury to one of their officers during involvement in four separate nights of disorder.Ashwood, of Tavanagh Street in the city, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court to face a total of 28 separate charges.He was arrested by detectives investigating unrest in the south of the city on July 15 and 16.

PSNI lines were targeted by a mob hurling masonry, petrol bombs and fireworks at Broadway Roundabout.Ashwood is further alleged to have been at the centre of trouble which flared again after an anti-immigration protest at City Hall on August 3.He is accused of taking part in serious disturbances in the Donegall Road, where premises owned by members of the ethnic community were smashed up and set on fire.Hotels housing migrants and asylum seekers also came under attack during incidents police have linked to a surge in racially-motivated violence across Northern Ireland and otjer parts of the United Kingdom.Ashwood has been charged with four counts of riotous assembly, encouraging others to riot, throwing petrol bombs, possessing fireworks without a licence, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent to a PSNI constable and having offensive weapons - namely pieces of masonry.He is further accused of four counts of arson, causing an explosion likely to endanger life, and a further arson with intent to endanger life at a supermarket.Police allege he set fire to three cars and a cafe on the Donegall Road.It was claimed that burgled that premises on the same night, stealing cash and the till.Ashwood spoke only to confirm that he understood the allegations against him.An investigating detective said he could connect him to the charges, but provided no further details about any of the incidents.Defence barrister Michael Boyd informed the court that after consulting with his client, he was not seeking bail at this stageDeputy District Judge John Connolly replied: “Had there been an application I’m sure there would have been objections.“I’m obliged to say he would have been remanded in custody in any event given the serious nature in relation to the aggravated element of these offences.”Ashwood was remanded in custody until September 17.

