To lead or not to lead, this is now the question for Ulster Unionists.It’s clear from speaking to some in the party that many are still in complete shock - and indeed anger - at Doug Beattie’s resignation on Monday and the manner it came about.One told me it was “absolute madness” for the party to be looking for a new leader now.This comes right off the back of what has been viewed as a successful Westminster election with Robin Swann elected for South Antrim, into a search for a new leader. Some members recognise that Doug Beattie’s resignation is also leading to questions about the future of the UUP.In the search for a new leader, the party is limited to a fairly short list of candidates who have not already held the post. Out of the nine UUP MLAs at Stormont, four have already been party leader.

Robin Swann was leader 2017-2019. As a newly elected MP would he really want to take on the leadership role again?It is understood Steve Aiken, UUP leader 2019-2021, is not interested in the job again.Mike Nesbitt, leader from 2012-2017, already has a hefty job as Health Minister.Tom Elliot was party leader from 2010-2012. A former MP and someone with years of experience. Would he want another go?It leaves the deputy leader Robbie Butler as the obvious choice. He is popular but he will find it hard to shake off questions about how committed he is to politics and the party when he applied for the job as Children’s Commissioner last year.John Stewart, MLA for East Antrim, is a name that is cropping up. He has been viewed as a possible future leader. Could now be just too soon for him?If just one person puts their name forward to lead the UUP, then the process within the party is simple.If there is more than one person interested in the job, there would be a contest which would take longer to elect a leader.Despite the anger, it is understood there is a school of thought in the party that a leadership contest could be healthy for the UUP. It would mean there would be hustings events around Northern Ireland with the contenders setting out their visions. It would prompt discussions both internally and externally about what the future of the UUP should be.

It could help air some of the back room tensions which have been simmering for a while. Some have nodded to the ancient traditions within the party needing reform. Doug Beattie’s resignation statement points to personal frustration that he was not able to lead in the way he wanted.

He said: “Irreconcilable differences between myself and Party Officers combined with the inability to influence and shape the party going forward means that I can no longer remain the Party Leader…“...some did not agree with the direction and path I set for the party and the vision I promoted. I hope they can see that in the long term only an inclusive Ulster Unionist Party, promoting a positive message, can secure our future. I hope the new leader is given the freedom to act.Doug Beattie tried to modernise and shift the party into a new era of more liberal policies. The party has been in decline, losing more hardline unionists to the DUP and the more liberal to the Alliance Party.

Mr Beattie clearly came up against resistance from Party Officers. Some of those were appointed by him, but some are elected by the party executive.In wishing Doug Beattie well, the DUP Leader Gavin Robinson lost no time in talking about unionist unity. Mr Robinson said: “Divisions within Unionism have handed seats to non-unionists at Council level, in the NI Assembly and most recently in the Westminster elections. “The election of a new UUP Leader is a matter for UUP members but top of my priorities for the new leader will be discussions about how we maximise the pro-Union vote in future elections.Doug Beattie’s resignation has not just triggered the search for a new leader, it is prompting an Ulster Unionist Party search for its own soul.

